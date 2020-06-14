Imran touts ‘selective’ lockdown as coronavirus cases soar

LAHORE/KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said “selective” curbs will be imposed to control virus hotspots and once again dismissed the idea of imposing a complete lockdown as the country saw a record 6,472 new cases in 24 hours. “Imposing a lockdown means shutting down the economy,” he said, adding that there exists an impression that there was a lockdown imposed in Lahore. His remarks come as Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases totalled 132,396 with 2,551 deaths, according to a daily update by the government’s official Covid portal.

Khan was addressing media in Lahore on Saturday, after chairing a meeting regarding coronavirus measures in the country. The Prime Minister said that a “smart lockdown” will be imposed, adding that the government will ensure that the standard operating procedures are followed. The Premier said that a “smart lockdown” was the only option for the country. “If Pakistan was a rich country then imposing a complete lockdown would have been an option,” he stated.

“New York’s mayor, the city which is the wealthiest in the world, is saying that it is going bankrupt,” said the Prime Minister, adding that if such a disastrous situation is prevailing in the US city, “then what could happen in Pakistan?”

The Premier said that he made a decision along with the Punjab government officials, to identify and shut down hotspots. Khan said the Corona Relief Tiger Force will recruit more volunteers and assist the government in ensuring the rules are being followed.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani and former cricketer Shahid Afridi have tested positive for coronavirus as the country reported a record 6,472 new cases in a 24-hour-period and 88 more deaths.

Gillani tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his son Kasim. In a tweet on Saturday, Kasim alleged that the Imran Khan-led government and National Accountability Bureau endangered the life of his father by summoning him in a corruption reference.

“Thank you Imran Khan’s government and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His Covid-19 result came positive,” Kasim said.

Following the news, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman prayed Gillani’s recovery. “So sorry to hear that YRG has tested positive. He has been exposed in all those NAB hearings. Hope and pray he recovers soon.” The NAB has been investigating Gillani in the Tosha Khana reference, and the former prime minister has made several appearances before an accountability court. At his most recent hearing, he requested exemption from hearing over virus fears. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari are also named in the case.

Afridi also announced his test results through Twitter on Saturday. “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m Covid-19 positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” the 40-year-old tweeted.

Teammates Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanveer and Kamran Akmal sent best wishes and prayers for Afridi for a speedy recovery.