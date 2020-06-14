People to form ‘support bubbles’ to end lockdown loneliness

LONDON: People living alone in England can from Saturday form “support bubbles” with other households, ending weeks of isolation under lockdown.

The latest easing of the social-distancing rules has been keenly anticipated, potentially opening the way for some grandparents to visit and hug their grandchildren again.

Couples who do not live together and have been required to remain two metres apart if they met outdoors will again be able to stay overnight at each others’ homes.

The move comes ahead of a further easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England, with the re-opening of non-essential shops on Monday.

In Northern Ireland – which is adopting a similar relaxation of the regulations for people living alone – the shops began opening their doors on Friday.

Announcing the plan for “support bubbles” earlier this week, Boris Johnson said it was a “targeted intervention” designed to help those most isolated by the lockdown.

However, the latest batch of papers released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) revealed misgivings among the experts at the prospect of social bubbling.

A report of its meeting on May 13 urged “strong caution” warning it could create “significant unwanted effects” – particularly if it was introduced alongside other easing of the rules. It said there was “significant potential risk” if larger households are allowed to bubble together – something the Government is not currently proposing. Instead it has said that adults living alone or single parents with children under 18 can pair up with one other household of any size. They will then effectively be treated as a single household for the purpose of the rules – with members able to visit indoors without the need to follow the two-metre rule.