Sun Jun 14, 2020
Man dies, son injured in road accident

Peshawar

June 14, 2020

HARIPUR: A man was killed while his son injured when a speeding car hit their bike near Paki Dohli village, police said here on Saturday. Witnesses told the police that two persons were on the way to Haripur from Abbottabad side by their motorbike, when a motor car hit their bike near village Paki Dohli on the GT Road, injuring both of them critically. The rescue workers shifted the two injured to Haripur Trauma Centre where one Misal Khan, a resident of village Chamba, succumbed to head injuries while his son Asif Nawaz was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in a critical condition.

