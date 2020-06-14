Mixed reaction to federal budget

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has given mixed reaction to the federal budget 2020/21.

FCCI president Rana Sikandar Azam said that recommendations of the business community had been totally ignored in the budget formulation and preference had been given to the IMF and other international donor agencies. Quoting the two recent meetings of All Pakistan Chambers presidents organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that 57 chambers had participated in the meetings and presented consensus recommendations, but no heed had been paid to their proposals.

He said that the entire business community was convinced that production of CNIC for purchase of up to Rs 50,000 should be withdrawn, but it had not been accepted. He said that after peak of corona, global markets were now reopening and we had sufficient export orders, but instead of facilitating the industrial sector, the government had allowed duty free import of food supplements for children. He stressed the need for ease of doing business and cutting down the cost of production.

He demanded that the government should now immediately and proportionately reduce the rates of electricity and gas so that the industry could run with full production capacity. "It will also create maximum job opportunities for the unemployment youths", he added.

"We are not satisfied with the budget as our proposals have not been incorporated in it", he said and added that the government should now concentrate on expanding the tax base instead of adding additional burden on the existing tax payers.

He demanded that all commercial electricity and gas connection holders should be included in the tax net or their connections should be severed immediately. He said that the government had increased budget for different sectors and this burden would be recovered from the existing tax payers.

FCCI vice president Bilal Sheikh expressed satisfaction that the refunds and DLTL funds had been made and now the government should also take proper arrangements for the payment of income tax refunds. He clarified that the major demand of zero rating for export sectors had also been discarded.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq termed the federal budget balanced and growth-oriented. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment for revival of economic activities in the country, besides giving incentives to the industry to boost the volume of exports. He said the government had allocated maximum funds for development projects, which depicted that the PTI leadership was sincere for national progress and prosperity.

He said that the federal government took positive steps for the uplift of the national economy and the government would have to give maximum relief to the industrial sector to achieve the objective. He lauded the government for allocating maximum funds for education, agriculture, livestock and energy sectors.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan deserved appreciation for giving importance to the CPEC and it was a good thing that the government had allocated Rs 118 billion for the CPEC-related projects, including its western route. Mian Kashif said that the government had allocated Rs 2 billion in the budget for the Kamyab Jawan Programme for capacity building of the youths. He also welcomed the government’s move to not raise the pensions and salaries this year. He noted that the customs and regulatory duties were reduced and relief was provided to the industries, which would bring down the inflation rate.

The move to give concessions on imported products for children was commendable, he said, adding that from the budget speech, it seemed that the government gave a lot of concessions. He, however, said that the government should also focus on developing Halal products in the country and promotion of Halal products should be our budget’s major agenda as it could give a quantum jump to the declining exports.

"There is no Muslim country in the list of top 10 Halal meat exporters, although Pakistan has a big potential of exporting Halal meat globally," he added. Mian Kashif said that the business community would fully support the judicious economic policies of the government aimed to steer the country out of the current economic crisis.

MULTAN: People from different walks of life and professionals Saturday showed mixed reaction to the federal budget 2020/21.

Industrialists termed the budget as a set of balanced measures in the present hard time and crucial economic meltdown. However, some sectors needed more attention to bring positive change in the country, they said. On the other hand, public servants have completely rejected the budget, saying it has largely disappointed them and the budget carried nothing for the poor people.

Multan Dry Port Trust chairman Khawaja Jalauddin Roomi said it was very balanced budget sheet, however, some sectors deserved more government attention and some promises and commitments made by the government must be fulfilled.

He urged the government to pay more attention to agriculture sector and the promotion of all kinds of exports to strengthen the economy.

He warmly welcomes the allocation of funds for food security and eradication of locusts.

He suggested the government to eliminate locusts as early as possible otherwise it would harm food sector of the country. He underlined need for taking measures in the areas where locusts repeatedly devastated crops and the spots where bright chances of locust breeding.

Roomi said the government should enhance funds for Pakistan Railways as it was not only transporting poor people but also providing cheap cargo services in the country in minimum time.

Similarly, services of Railway cargo should be improved, he said. The government should evolve a strategy to enhance overall exports as it would not only help in offering jobs to unemployed persons but will also help in bringing handsome foreign exchange, he maintained.

Talking to The News, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) secretary general Rana Iqal Noon rejected the federal budget, saying the government did not announce a relief package for public servants in the budget and it has largely disappointed workers around the country. The APCA delegations had met a numbers of ministers before the announcement of federal budget and the ministers promised merger of ad hoc relief of 2017, 2019, 2019 and 2020 in the monthly salary.

The ministers also promised minimum 10pc raise in salaries in the budget and handsome raise in house rent and rest of allowances accordingly.

He accused the government of making false promises with the people.

Noon said the Apca has convened a countrywide urgent meeting of its units in-charges to chalk out a countrywide protest strategy. He said in this regard the country wide protest call would be announced. He said all offices would be locked besides observing sit-ins.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Traders, government employees and pensioners criticised the federal budget on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, they said with the collaboration of the International Monetary Fund, the government was going to hit the people.

Pakistan trade union federation leader Abdul Majeed Salik said due to the wrong policies of the PTI government the basic necessities such as wheat flour, cooking oil, rice, lentils, milk, meat and fruit had already become so expensive that they were now beyond the reach of the common people but no relief has been given to make lower prices of commodities in the budget.

He said refusal to raise salaries of government employees will result in creation of unrest among them. District pensioners association president Prof Iqbal Muhammad said this was first time in the history of the country that no increase had been made in the budget in the pension of government's retired employees. He demanded the parliamentarians reject the budget which had been ignored old aged retired employees and demanded at least 30 per cent increase in the salaries and pensions of the government employees.

Anjuman Tajiran president Haji Amer Hanif and general secretary Mohsin Idrees demanded stop receiving of witholding tax on bank transactions and to issue interest free loans to traders as their business had been ruined due to coronavirus lockdown.