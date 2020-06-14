close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

Man slain

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2020

KHAR: A man was killed and his father sustained injuries when two groups traded fire over felling of a tree in Batai Alizo area in Khar tehsil on Saturday. The police said that two groups identified as Azam Khan and Daim Khan and Muhammad Shahid exchanged fire after one of the parties felled a tree. As a result, Shahid was killed while his father Munir sustained injuries. Taking prompt action, a police party of Khar circle rushed to the spot and arrested Azam Khan and Daim Khan and recovered the weapon used in crime from them. Police have registered a case.

Latest News

More From Peshawar