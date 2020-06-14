KHAR: A man was killed and his father sustained injuries when two groups traded fire over felling of a tree in Batai Alizo area in Khar tehsil on Saturday. The police said that two groups identified as Azam Khan and Daim Khan and Muhammad Shahid exchanged fire after one of the parties felled a tree. As a result, Shahid was killed while his father Munir sustained injuries. Taking prompt action, a police party of Khar circle rushed to the spot and arrested Azam Khan and Daim Khan and recovered the weapon used in crime from them. Police have registered a case.