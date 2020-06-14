PML-N leader survives, guard killed in Nowshera attack

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district organiser, Haji Nawab, along with four others narrowly escaped while his gunman was killed when rivals attacked them with automatics weapons near Dag Besud on Nowshera-Cherat Road on Saturday. Haji Nawab told the police that he along with his gunmen Muneeb Khan, Abdul Haseeb, Zainullah and driver Sangeen Shah, were going to Peshawar when their rivals attacked them near Dag Besud graveyard on Nowshera-Cherat Road. As a result, he said, his gunman Muneeb sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The PML-N leader said that other occupants remained unharmed as the vehicle was bulletproof. He nominated Anwar, Asghar, Asad, Jalal, Junaid and another person, whose name could not be ascertained, in the first information report. Haji Nawab said that he had tried his best to solve the land dispute with the rivals. He had also paid Rs 2million and Rs 80,0000 to resolve the dispute. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.