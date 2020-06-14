Drive against honour killings in Lower Kohistan hailed

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Qazi Jamilur Rehman has lauded Lower Kohistan police for launching drive to curtail killings in the name of honour.

“The killings in the name of honour are a great sin and efforts by you to get involved ulema and elders to bring it to an end is highly appreciable. If families of honour victims were not lodging FIR, the SHO concerned should file the case against the perpetrators,” the DIG told a meeting attended among others by district police officer, deputy superintendents of police and superintendent of police investigating in Pattan. District Police Officer Sulman Khan told the DIG that the police held meetings with ulema and local elders and senstised them to extend their support to police in eradicating killing of men and women in the name of honour. “We have also approached local traders and other segments of society and asked them to extend their support to police to curtail soaring cases of honour killings,” he added. The district police officer also presented police shield to the DIG.