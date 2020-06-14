close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
June 14, 2020

CCPO visits worship places, markets

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Saturday visited worship places of minorities and other sensitive areas in the city division to inspect security arrangements.

The CCPO visited churches and other worship places as well as trade centers to check the security situation.

The CCPO directed subordinates to improve the security to ensure peace in the city.

Latest News

More From Peshawar