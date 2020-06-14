CCPO visits worship places, markets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur on Saturday visited worship places of minorities and other sensitive areas in the city division to inspect security arrangements.
The CCPO visited churches and other worship places as well as trade centers to check the security situation.
The CCPO directed subordinates to improve the security to ensure peace in the city.