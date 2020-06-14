Over 950 vacancies created for NMDs in Agri Dept

PESHAWAR: More than 950 vacancies ranging from BS-3 upto BS-18 have been created for the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) in Agriculture Department and its attached formations under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP).

Process of recruitment against these newly created vacancies is in progress which will be completed during the upcoming fiscal year. A meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair reviewed progress on the ongoing developmental schemes of Agriculture Department launched in the NMDs. The meeting was informed that 732 vacancies have been created in Livestock and Dairy Development sector, 46 in Fisheries, 106 in Soil and Water Conservation, 81 in Agriculture Engineering and 50 in Agriculture Extension. Regarding the progress so far made on various ongoing developmental schemes, the meeting was told that Integrated Agriculture Development Scheme had been launched in the NMDs at a cost of Rs1500 million to promote the cultivation of vegetables and fruit under which fruit orchards have been established on 1950 acre of land whereas vegetable seeds have been distributed for 4267 acre of land, and the scheme will be completed by the year 2022.

“Another scheme for virus free seed potato production using tissue culture has also been launched with a cost of Rs. 508 million,” the meeting was informed. It was told that one tissue lab has been functionalized, construction of another lab was in progress and trainings are being imparted to the local farmers.

It was informed that a three years scheme has been launched for livestock productivity enhancement under the Livestock and Dairy Development sector at a cost of Rs674 million under which 13 Mobile Veterinary Clinics and 100 calf fattening farms have been established whereas more than1000 units sheep/goats have been distributed in the merged districts. “Under the Agriculture Engineering sector, a scheme worth Rs. 1657 million has been launched for levelling waste land and solarization of existing agricultural tube wells,” it was informed and added that under the scheme, so far 15 solar pumping systems have been installed and more that 15 acre land has been levelled.

Regarding the proposed schemes of Agriculture Department to be included in the upcoming Annual Development Program for the NMDs, it was told that besides other initiatives, a scheme for Olive Cultivation and establishment of Olive oil processing plants has been proposed in the upcoming ADP.

The chief minister directed the high-ups of the Agriculture Department to complete the hiring process against the newly created posts within the given timelines, ensure utmost transparency and meritocracy in the process and to give preference to the locals for recruitment against the non technical vacancies.