‘No corruption in anti-locust drive’

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday rejected allegations of corruption in the provincial agriculture department’s anti-locust operations as baseless propaganda by the opposition.

“When the Department of Agriculture has not even received Rs600 million in the anti-locust operation, then how could there be any corruption of Rs600 million?” questioned Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, Minister for Agriculture Sindh, in a statement.

He said last year Rs330 million were released to the Department of Agriculture Sindh and from that allocated budget, eight 4x2 single cabin vehicles costing Rs27.6 million, were purchased and similarly, 11 4x4 single cabin vehicles costing Rs53.4 million were also bought.

“All payments for the purchased vehicles were made to Toyota Highway Motors via pay orders,” he said. Moreover, the minister said from the allocated budget, 1,000 hand-spraying machines, costing Rs4.32 million, and 300 solo-sprayers, costing Rs8.78 million, were purchased. “In addition, 125,000 litres of pesticide at the cost of Rs64.39 million was also purchased,” he said.

The minister summarised the total expenditure on the anti-locust operation to be as Rs196.97 million.