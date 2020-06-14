‘Govt apathy towards capital market to shoo away investors’

KARACHI: Brokers on Saturday said the government’s negligence towards the capital market in the budget is likely to shoo away investors from the stock exchange that already has a narrow client base.

Members of PSX Stockbrokers Association (PSA) said high capital gains tax (CGT), absence of distinction between short- and long-term gains, lack of tax-incentives for companies to get listed and errors in relevant income tax laws are hampering new listings and compelling investors to abandon the market.

The government maintained existing rate of CGT on disposal of securities in the budget for the next fiscal year of 2020/21. The relevant amendment has been made to extend CGT beyond tax year 2020.

Currently, a tax credit equal to 20 percent of the tax payable will be allowed for the tax year in which a company is enlisted and for the following three years. This offer is extended till 30 June, 2022.

The government has not changed minimum tax regime for any sector.

Taxes on dividend income remained unchanged at 15 percent, while taxes on dividends from companies, which are exempted from income tax or have availed tax credits, will be 25 percent.

Expectations were ripe of rationalisation in CGT to 10 percent, reduction of withholding tax on income from margin financing transactions to 2.5 percent and tax treatment of real estate investment trust dividends to be made consistent with mutual funds at 15 percent.

“These were significant demands given capital markets provide a channel for foreign inflows in the country by means of foreign direct investment - direct investment in listed companies and foreign investors portfolio investment – investment by global institutional investors,” Arif Habib Limited sad in a report. “Overall, the budget remains a non-event for the capital market.”

No direct incentive has been declared for equities under the FY2021 budget. However, slight relief has been provided for REITs with the extension on taxation from profit realized from the sale of immovable property with the objective of development of REIT. Moreover, withholding tax on dividend from a company where no tax is payable by such company, due to exemption of income or carry forward of business losses has been enhanced from 15 to 25 percent, in-line with the applicable rate of tax on dividends.

Brokers said the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan many a times explained the predicament faced by the capital market to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“It is unusual and unfortunate that despite the commission’s insistence, the distortions in tax laws hurting the capital Market and other needs of the market, have not been attended to by FBR,” PSA said in a statement. “In the days to come, without resolution of the policy issues hurting it, the capital market may not be able to attract either the new companies or the new investors.”