Stokes ready to step up in Root’s absence

LONDON: Ben Stokes has described himself as ready to be the “the Scottie Pippen to Joe Root’s Michael Jordan” if he is required to deputise as England’s Test captain against West Indies.

Root’s wife is expecting their second child in July, and he could miss part of the three-match series in order to attend the birth and due to the bio-security protocols put in place to deal with Covid-19. Despite concerns being expressed about the extra workload on Stokes, England’s key all-rounder, he said that it was part of his job as vice-captain to step up if required.

Referencing basketball great Jordan and team-mate Pippen of Chicago Bulls, Stokes said he would be aiming to lead England after the example set by Root.

“There is a chance our skipper Joe Root may miss a Test this summer because he and his wife are expecting their second child,” Stokes wrote in his Mirror column. “I’m the Scottie Pippen to Joe’s Michael Jordan. It is his team. But what would be the point of asking me to do the job if not for this kind of situation?

“I understand where Joe is taking the team and how he wants to lead it. So although I’ll make my own calls on the field and do the job as I see it as the game evolves, everything else will very much be the same as when Joe is there.” The first Test of the English summer is now scheduled to begin on July 8, with West Indies arriving earlier this week in order to begin their preparations in Manchester. There has been major uncertainty about what cricket the England and Wales Cricket Board would be able to stage, due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Stokes admitted that maintaining motivation during lockdown had been mentally challenging.

“I’ve loved the time at home with the family, of course I have, and that will be the thing I remember fondly about this period,” he said. “But I’m glad there is a Test series to get ready for and I’m so pleased the West Indies have made it over here.