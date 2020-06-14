Fuel fraud

This letter refers to the article ‘Govt fines OMCs Rs40mln for fuel crisis’ (June 12, 2020) by Tariq Ahmed Saeedi. This is a cruel joke; the six oil marketing companies have been fined a total of Rs40 million for creating an artificial shortage of fuel and raking in billions through this modus operandi. It works out to a mere Rs6.66 million per OMC, which is peanuts for them. Can this be a sufficient deterrent for the OMCs not to repeat the same tactics at an opportune time in future? One does not understand why the Ministry of Petroleum and Ogra are showing great magnanimity towards them.

There is no report of any official of the ministry or the regulator being punished for not ordering fuel at a time when the crude oil prices are below $20 per barrel. It appears performance does not matter in this country and our dictionary does not contain the word ‘responsibility.’ So much so for the prime minister’s accountability drive, which one is fed up of hearing about day and night from PTI leaders.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi