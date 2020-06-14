World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5, to spread global awareness of environmental issues. The day has been celebrated every year since 1974 and it has become a dynamic platform for promoting progress on the environmental dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals. The theme for this year’s World Environment Day is biodiversity – a call for action to synergize global efforts to combat the species loss and degradation of the natural world. It merits a mention that healthy ecosystems along with rich biodiversity are fundamental to human existence as they sustain the environment in countless ways including: cleaning up air, purifying water, ensuring the availability of nutritious foods and reducing the occurrence of disasters. However, we are not taking care of nature the way we needed to do and therefore, the world is witnessing unparalleled bushfires, locust invasions, and the death of coral reefs – an underwater ecosystem. Furthermore, human pressures have already transformed the majority of the world’s ecosystems by destroying and degrading marine and other aquatic habitats and undermining the services they used to provide.

In view of the above, the whole nation has a role to play in preventing biodiversity loss and preserving nature for our future, if we must change the course of destruction. Environmental experts have urged the federal government to, in coordination with the provinces, implement environmental awareness, conservation and protection strategies.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar