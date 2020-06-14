Payment gap

The increased EOBI pension (Rs8500) has not been paid to poor pensioners for the last two months as legal requirements were not met when its approval was granted in the last quarter of 2019 and disbursed in the first quarter of 2020.

I beseech Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate this important issue and advise the concerned quarters to fulfil their legal requirements so that pensioners may get the relief they deserve.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad