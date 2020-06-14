Inaccessible

As a responsible citizen of Pakistan, I would like to draw the attention of the authorities and the common people to our students. The future of this nation belongs to the students of Pakistan. As a student, I observed and experienced that the government, students, and their parents are all in trouble these days. The pandemic has battered the economy, local industries, and education. I respect the step taken by the HEC (Higher Education Commission) to facilitate online education. Their efforts are much appreciated, with that our teachers, faculty and management are working tirelessly to provide us a quality education at our homes. Concerning students, many of us are facing issues like electricity shortages and network issues, while students from Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir must ride over mountains to meet network connectivity and attend online classes. Many students have left their homes because of these issues and have started living in hostels located in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.

I would like to request the HEC to decrease our next semester fee by some percentage as we are not using respective services like electricity and even internet labs are not in use. Hopefully, my request will be forwarded via this platform and the authorities will take notice.

Saira Khan

Islamabad