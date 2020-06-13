Geo to air ‘Bandhey Ek Dour Se’

LAHORE: The 7th Sky Entertainment is continuing its winning streak with yet another mega project, “Bandhey Ek Dour Se”, and the first trailers for the drama have been released across social media.

Under the dynamic leadership of producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, “Bandhey Ek Dour Se” is expected to be a love triangle between the lead cast. The first looks of the drama reveal an ensemble never-see-together before cast, including Ahsan Khan, Ushna Shah, and Hina Altaf in the leading roles.

The rest of the cast includes Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Samina Ahmed, Madiha Rizvi, and Noor Hassan in pivotal roles. The drama has been penned down by the Dillagi famed Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Ali Faizan. The OST for the drama has been vocalised by the amazing Sahir Ali Bagga and Hadiqa Kiyani. The drama is stated to go on-air on Geo Entertainment soon.

With great successes, from the likes of comedies like Romeo Weds Heer, Dolly Darling, and more, to emotional and thought-provoking serials like Khaani, Muqaddar, Meherposh, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Deewangi, Munafiq, and Kahin Deep Jalay, 7th Sky Entertainment has dominated the television industry in Pakistan with its creative and phenomenal productions.