Cash, food items distributed among poor

NOWSHERA: A non-governmental organization distributed cash and food items among the needy people here on Wednesday. Talking to reporters at the press club after the distribution of cash and food items among the deserving people, Chairperson of a non-governmental organization BTM Sumaira Farrukh said that the Covid-19 had pushed many people to poverty worldwide. She said the coronavirus had created financial problems for the people belonging to all segments of the society, including the minority groups and the members of the transgender community.

She added that her organization distributed ration among the deserving people in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic. Sumaira Farrukh said that one could seek the forgiveness of Allah Almighty through serving the humanity. She said that one should spare no effort to help mitigate the sufferings of fellow human beings. She said that her organization would also extend support to the members of the journalist community as they were also affected by the coronavirus.