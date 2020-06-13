Punjab budget to be farmer-friendly: minister

LAHORE: The provincial budget will be farmer-friendly and no new tax will be imposed on agriculture sector, said Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial here Friday.

He was speaking during a meeting with Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) delegation at Agriculture House. The delegation comprised Khalid Khokhar, PKI president, Chaudhry Ehsan, central secretary general and Capt (retd) Muhammad Hussain.

Agriculture Extension Director General Dr Anjum Ali and Chief Adviser to Punjab Minister on Agriculture Shahid Qadir were also present. PKI President Khalid Khokhar apprised Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial of the problems faced by the farmers, including crop insurance claims. Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial assured the delegates of resolving the issues. He said that Khalid Khokhar was a selfless representative of farmers. “Where they will stand for the betterment of the farmers, we will also stand with the farmers' alliance,” he said. The Punjab agriculture minister said that the current year's budget would be farmer-friendly and no new agricultural tax would be imposed. The agenda of the present government is farmer friendly. “Farmers worked day and night for the nation for which we salute them,”.