Politicians, diplomats inquire about Shahbaz Sharif health

LAHORE: Politicians and diplomats telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif to inquiry about his health on Friday.

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan called the opposition leader and prayed for his early recovery. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also telephoned Shahbaz Sharif and wished him early recovery from Covid-19.

Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan Syed Ahmad Hussaini also inquired about his health. Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizanjo and President Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao also called the opposition leader and wished speedy recovery.

Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Ehsan Mustafa Yardakal wrote a letter and also telephoned Shahbaz Sharif to inquire about his health.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also telephoned Shahbaz Sharif and inquired about his health.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked all those who expressed good wishes for him. Separately, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the corona test report of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz and prayed for his recovery from Covid-19.

He also expressed his concerns over coronavirus positive test report of former speaker National Assembly and senior PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq. He wished him speedy recovery.