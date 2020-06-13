Rs40b for Railways

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The federal government has made an allocation of Rs40 billion to Railway sector in the national budget for the year 2020-21 presented by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar in a special budget session held at National Assembly on Friday evening.
Similarly, an allocation of funds worth Rs24 billion has also been made for upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and establishment of Dryport near Havelian under CPEC project. The Pakistan Railways has earmarked an amount of Rs11161.525 million for initiating 17 new uplift projects during the year 2020-21 while an amount of Rs12838.475 would be spent on completing ongoing schemes. Besides ML-I main project, other major uplift works in new schemes include preparation of PC-II for commercial and financial feasibility study for the sub-project under ML-I project “Karachi to Hyderabad measuring 163 kilometers besides construction of new double line for 160 miles per hour on PPP/BOT basis. Improvement of Islamabad Dryport is also among major projects to be initiated this year for which Rs200.000 million would be earmarked for this purpose.