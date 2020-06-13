Turkey military runs drill in east Med ‘show of force’

ANKARA: Turkey’s military conducted an air and naval exercise in the eastern Mediterranean, its defence ministry said Friday, in an apparent show of force linked to the Libyan conflict. The drill, which lasted for eight hours Thursday, was dubbed an “Open Sea Training” exercise by the ministry in a statement that did not mention Libya directly. Eight frigates and corvettes participated, along with 17 planes that flew from Eskisehir, central Turkey on a 2,000-km (1,250-mile) round trip, it said. The private NTV broadcaster said the exercise was held in Libyan waters but did not offer any explanation.