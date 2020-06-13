Hong Kong, China govts reject UK ‘interference’

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government and China’s foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijing’s plans for national security legislation, saying it was “biased” and intervened in internal affairs.

The British government said the proposed legislation violated China’s international obligations and breached the “one country, two systems” formula that has governed the former British colony since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said a solution to the year-long and often violent pro-democracy protests in the city must come from Hong Kong, not from Beijing.

The Commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said Britain “seriously trampled on the principles of international law including non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.”

Hong Kong’s government said it firmly opposed the “inaccurate and biased remarks.” Local and Beijing authorities have insisted the legislation will focus on small numbers of “troublemakers” who pose a national security threat and will not curb freedoms or hurt investors.—News desk