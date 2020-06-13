‘Indian actions in region threat to China, Pakistan’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy Press Officer Wang Xianfeng has shocked Indian authorities in the South Block by accusing New Delhi of worsening regional tensions. In a tweet on Friday, he said: “India's actions of unilaterally changing the status quo of Kashmir and continuing to exacerbate regional tensions have posed a challenge to the sovereignty of China and Pakistan and made the India-Pakistan relations and China-India relations more complex.”