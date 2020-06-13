Russian N-powered sub enters service

MOSCOW: Russia’s most-advanced new nuclear-powered submarine entered service on Friday, the defence ministry said, at a time of growing arms control tensions between Moscow and the West.

The Knyaz Vladimir (Prince Vladimir) - designed to carry Bulava intercontinental nuclear missiles - was enrolled into the navy during Friday’s Russia Day celebrations. The announcement comes against the background of a rift with Western powers over Ukraine and fears of a burgeoning arms race following the demise of a landmark Cold War-era nuclear pact.