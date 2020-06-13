Forthcoming 14th South Asian Games: Two infrastructural sports development schemes on the cards

ISLAMABAD: Two new infrastructural sports development schemes relating to preparations for the forthcoming 14th South Asian Games (which Pakistan is to host) are on the cards in the proposed 2020-2021 federal budget with non-development sector getting a minimal one percent increase that if approved would cater to the need of growing operational expenditures.

The new development schemes are related to improving existing facilities in Islamabad and Peshawar.

The two new proposed schemes will eat up Rs2245.178m in all. These include the rehabilitation and upgradation of existing facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad for the holding of South Asian Games 2021-22. The upgradation will cost the government Rs1949.606 million. The new proposed scheme also deals with the improving the existing sports facilities and infrastructure at the Coaching Centre Peshawar in preparation for the South Asian Games. This will cost the federal government another Rs295.572m.

Pakistan has been allotted the 14th edition of the South Asian Games to be held in 2022 and the approved amount is for upgradation of facilities for the purpose.

Like all other segment of the society amid COVID-10 threats, sports is also the worst hit area with federal government deciding to initiate just two new scheme and only to carry forward five old projects that were already operational.

The old schemes include construction of boxing gymnasium at the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi with the total cost of Rs133.671 million in all. Rs15.281 has been earmarked for the project in the proposed budget for the year 2020-21.

The controversial Narowal Sports Complex is to eat up Rs482.951m in all with Rs5 million expected to be consumed this year. Another Rs1228.292 million is expected to be released for establishment of a biomechanical lab at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Laying of artificial hockey turf in Gilgit is to cost the government another Rs102.83 million. The government has again proposed Rs85.164 million for relaying artificial turfs at Bunda Stadium Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantonment, Quetta, Abbottabad and Peshawar. In all, the project will cost Rs523.163 million.

Just one percent increase has been proposed for non-development budget for the year 2020-21. Rs1002.261m was the previous year budget that now sees just nominal increase. The new proposed non-development sport budget for the year 2020-21 is Rs1012.500.

The amount is to be largely spent on the salaries and running other day to day business. Sports federations grants and doling out cash incentives to athletes also come under the non-development budget.