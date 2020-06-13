close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Strict lockdown could save lakhs of people: PPP

Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

LAHORE: PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed and PPP Minority Wing leader Edwin Sakhotra have said they had warned people not to rely on the government and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the coronavirus. In a joint statement issued here on Friday, they said it is because of the bad planning of the government that lakhs of corona patients are present in Lahore only. If a lockdown had been enforced in Punjab like in Sindh, there would not have been lakhs of Covid-19 patients in Lahore and other areas of Punjab. They said now the international organisations have also conceded that the Sindh government under the chairmanship of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari adopted the best strategy to defeat corona.

