SC orders revamping of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed complete revamping of unnecessary and incompetent employees of the Pakistan Railways after expressing dismay over the worsening condition of the organisation.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the petitions pertaining to permanent status of Railway employees.

The court sought a detailed report on the operations of Pakistan Railways and its employees within a month. During the hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed concerns over the worsening condition of the organisation, adding that every week an incident happens causing loss of lives as well as loss to national kitty. The chief justice recalled that last week incident caused millions of rupees loss, while report pertaining to an incident happening some six months back was not yet made public.