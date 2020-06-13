Rs172.5 billion allocated for interior ministry

ISLAMABAD: While announcing the second full budget of the PTI government in National Assembly, the State Minister for Revenue, Hammad Azhar allocated Rs172.5 billion for the Interior Ministry for the year 2020-21, around 15 percent increase as compared with the budget for the year 2019-2020.

The funds allocated will cover the expenses for all the Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) including the Frontier Corps Balochistan, Frontier Corps KPK, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Coast Guards, Pakistan Rangers Lahore, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Frontier Constabulary KPK, Civil Defence, National Academy for Prisons Administration and the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts.

The autonomous bodies covered under this head include National Police Academy, National Data Base and Registration Authority (Nadra) Islamabad, and National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

The budget allocations for the Civil Armed Services include around Rs9 billion for Policing Services, Rs1.86 billion for training of security personnel, Rs2.12 billion for Policing Enhancement, Rs32.7 million for Law Enforcement Monitoring, Rs1.4 billion for Sindh Rangers, around Rs2.3 billion for Coast Guards, around Rs5.6 billion for Frontier Constabulary, Rs37 billion for

Frontier Corps, Rs2.3 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, around Rs12 billion for the Punjab Rangers.

In this year’s budget the government has cut the budgetary allocations for Policing Enhancement as it has been scaled down from Rs848 million to Rs212 million.

There was also a very slight, almost negligible decrease in the allocations made for Sindh Rangers. The allocations for Frontier Corps Balochistan and Coast Guards have been raised. The allocations for Frontier Constabulary KP have been increased around Rs10 billion to around Rs12 billion.

Evidently, keeping in view the increasing demands of the civil Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) for maintaining the law and order conditions all over the country, the government has made this increase in the budget of the Ministry of Interior.