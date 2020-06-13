Imam among 4 killed in Kabul mosque bomb blast

KABUL: Four people were killed after a blast ripped through a crowd during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kabul, Afghan officials said, in the latest attack on the city ahead of potential talks with insurgents.

"Based on our initial information, at around noon explosives placed inside the mosque detonated during Friday prayers," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists. A health ministry spokesman also confirmed the toll, saying the prayer leader (Imam) and three worshippers were killed at the Sher Shah Suri mosque, while several others were wounded.

No group has claimed the attack, but the Taliban later condemned the bombing, saying the insurgents considered the incident a "heinous crime".

The bombing comes just over a week after an Islamic State-claimed attack killed two people, including a popular prayer leader, at a mosque on the edge of Kabul´s heavily fortified green zone. Afghanistan is juggling multiple crises, with the coronavirus rapidly spreading across the country and continuing violence even as the government and Taliban signal they are getting closer to sitting down for talks.