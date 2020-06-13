City of Hamilton in NZ removes statue of British naval captain

HAMILTON: A statue of a British naval captain has been removed by the city council in Hamilton, New Zealand after a local Maori elder threatened to take it down by force.

The statue of Captain John Hamilton, after whom the city in the central North Island is named, was gifted to the city by a local company in 2013. Council chief executive Richard Briggs said in a statement that the decision to remove it from Civic Square was made after it received a request from local iwi (tribe), Waikato-Tainui. Briggs said it had become clear the statue was also likely to be vandalised. “We know this statue is contentious for a number of our community members. It is the right thing for the council to take the opportunity to look at the long-term plan for this artwork and determine where and how it might fit in to the city’s future,” reported foreign media.

He said there were public safety concerns as the statue is embedded into Civic Square and sits on top of an underground carpark. “If the statue were to be forcefully removed from its current position, as has been indicated, it could severely undermine the integrity of the building below it.”

Local kaumatua (elder) Taitimu Maipi told news website Stuff he intended to remove the statue during a protest march on Saturday. He said Hamilton was a “murderous arsehole” who was displayed in the city as though he was a hero.