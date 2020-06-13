Indian response inconsistent with stated position: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Friday regretted negative remarks by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson about a goodwill suggestion by Prime Minister Imran Khan to share Pakistan's successful experience in managing the COVID-19 impact on the poorest sections of the society.

“The remarks by the MEA spokesperson reflect an unprofessional attempt at point-scoring over a serious issue that involves lives of millions of poor people in the sub-continent, worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui in a statement. She said the prime minister’s suggestion was in the backdrop of a study by a reputable American university that highlighted the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the Indian households, especially the poorest sections of the society and effectiveness of direct cash transfers and food to the poor families affected by lockdowns.

She said the international agencies had appreciated positive impact of the Government of Pakistan’s direct cash transfer of Rs120 billion to 10 million poor families in Pakistan in a most transparent manner.

“The prime minister’s offer at this challenging time of a global pandemic is in consonance with the initiative for sharing national experiences among the Saarc member countries in dealing with the impact of COVID-19. If that intent was serious, then the MEA’s response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion is inconsistent with the stated position of their leadership,” she remarked.

“The Government of Pakistan emphasises that the global pandemic is a common challenge demanding serious efforts and honest sharing of national experiences among countries while rising above petty point-scoring,” the spokesperson added.