NAB gets Rs5.080b

ISLAMABAD: The budget for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been increased 14 percent in the budget estimates for the next fiscal year 2020-2021.

The amount of Rs5.080 billion has been allocated for the NAB for the fiscal year 2020-2021 against Rs4.24 billion allocated for the outgoing fiscal year 019-2020.

In the budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, an allocation of Rs1.84 billion for the NAB Headquarter, Rs556.072 million were allocated for the NAB Rawalpindi, Rs659.484 million for the NAB Lahore, Rs229.74 million for NAB Multan, Rs479.39 million for the NAB Peshawar, Rs626.122 million for NAB Karachi, Rs266. 467 million for NAB Sukkur, Rs274.062 million for NAB Quetta and Rs46.433 million for NAB’s sub-office Gilgit.