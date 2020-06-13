Budget compassionate and realistic: Shibli

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Friday called the budget for 2020-21 both compassionate and realistic amid the given global economic scenario and COVID-19.
In a tweet, the minister said, “given the global economic scenario and COVID-19, PM Imran Khan has given the nation a budget which is both compassionate and realistic, providing relief to the people with no new taxes.”