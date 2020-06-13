It’s a symbolic budget with fluid numbers: Dr Ashfaque

ISLAMABAD: The budget for 2020-21 that has been presented in the Parliament in an atmosphere of uncertainty in domestic and international economies. Therefore, the all the budgetary numbers are highly fluid which are bound to change, says eminent economist Dr Ashfaque H Khan.

While commenting on the budget 2020-21, he said that China for the first time in its history did not come up with GDP growth number on account of uncertain atmosphere in the wake of COVID-19 so in Pakistan’s case the budgetary numbers will keep changing. “So this budget can be termed as a symbolic budget and it has no worth,” he said.

“It is based on the tax revenue target of 4.96 trillion which is a grossly unrealistic number with a fiscal deficit of 7 percent. And if the provincial governments did not generate the surplus of Rs242 billion or rather they come up with zero surplus, form July 1, 2020, next budgetary year will start with 7.5 percent budget deficit and the government will at the end of the next financial year collect maximum Rs4.25 to 4.3 trillion tax revenue which means that there will be certain slippages in revenue of about Rs650-Rs700 billion that will jack up the budget deficit up to 9 percent in the end of the next fiscal 2020-21,” Dr Ashfaque said.

The eminent economist said that more importantly it its quite interesting to fix the unrealistic target of tax revenue at 4.96 trillion at a time when the economy is in the ICU and has no strength at all in it to provide more resources to the government of the day. He posed a question as to how can this target will be attained when the government has announced in the budget no more tax measures. He said that both measures are contradictory.

Dr Ashfaque said that Pakistan has emerged as highly budget deficit country in the two years time of this government mainly because of high fiscal indiscipline. He said that Pakistan has never lived in for so many years in such a high deficit environment.

Coming to unrealistic tax revenue target, Dr Ashfaque said 30 percent growth in the tax revenue is unrealistic keeping in view the prevalent situation of the economy. Making the budget based on the unrealistic target of Rs4.96 trillion will sabotage the provincial governments budgets as the four federating units will make their budgets based on the tax revenue target of the federal government.

Dr Ashfaque said the FBR's revenue forms the divisible pool of taxes under the National Finance Commission (NFC) which have to be distributed between the federal and the provincial governments. He said unrealistic revenue target would totally distort the provincial development budgets. Since transfers to the provinces are based on actual collection with the exception of Balochistan, the unrealistic revenue target would present inflated provincial revenue pictures. He said the provincial governments will prepare their expenditure plans on the basis of inflated revenue as projected by the federal government in the federal budget. He said any shortfall in the FBR's revenue would make the task of the provincial governments extremely difficult to scale down their expenditure plans. Such an eventuality would lead to fiscal slippages.

Dr Ashfaque also said that the federal government, under the NFC Award, is required to transfer funds to Balochistan on the basis of projected revenue. In the event of shortfall in the FBR revenue collection, the federal government would pay to Balochistan from its own share, which has already shrunk in the ongoing NFC Award.

Dr Ashfaque further said that it has been observed that the FBR in its attempt to achieve unrealistic revenue target would indulge into holding back refunds and forcing commercial entities to pay taxes in advance. He said such practices would have serious consequences for companies' or exporters' liquidity, forcing them to borrow from commercial banks to run their businesses, which, in turn, would add to their cost of production/doing businesses. It will hamper overall business activities.

Dr Ashfaque said that the unrealistic revenue target forces the government to cut development spending to achieve budgetary targets set by the IMF, thus compromising on the quality of fiscal adjustment.