IHC seeks report on SOPs’ execution at police stations

ISLAMABA: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought a report from Islamabad Police (IP) pertaining to the implementation of Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) to control the COVID-19 outbreak at the police stations.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Chaudhry Akram Advocate. During hearing, the bench asked whether the deputy commissioner had ever visited 'Bakhshikhana' to view the situation.

Justice Minallah asked how precautionary steps were being adopted at the police stations for protection of the people behind the bar. He added that how social distancing and mask were being ensured at the police cells.

The prosecutor informed the court that the deputy commissioner used to visit 'Bakhshikhana' to view the arrangements. The additional superintendent of police (ASP) pleaded that police were providing all facilities to the accused including mask and sanitizer etcetera and all station house officers (SHOs) had been given directives in that regard.