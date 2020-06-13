AJK chief secretary for tough stance on virus SOPs

MUZAFFARABAD: A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday reviewed latest situation of coronavirus as well as the implementation status on the SOPs in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana expressed grave concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state and said that situation has become alarming.

He said the space allocated for the COVID-19 positive cases in the hospitals is rapidly decreasing due to the increasing number of the coronavirus positive cases on daily basis.

The chief secretary directed the administration to ensure strict implementation on the approved SOPs. “Those violating these SOPs must be charged under law” the CS added.

He further directed the concerned authorities to seal the shops of those traders who are involved in violation of agreed SOPs and also confiscate the vehicles of the public transporters for any violation in this regard.

The chief secretary also directed ten days vigorous awareness campaign to help public aware about the deadly virus and safety measures. “Wearing mask must be ensured through immediate penalties. Administration must ensure the presence of Magistrate in the field to properly monitor the implementation on the SOPs”, Rana added.

Meanwhile, the AJK government on Friday decided to immediately increase the beds strength in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of all ten District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs) to meet the emergent needs of escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the state.