Sanjrani, Asad agree to strengthen SOPs regarding budget session

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday agreed to considering the furthering tightening of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in relation to the budget session.

The deliberations were held between the two, as Sanjrani called on Asad Qaiser here. They focused on the on-going budget session and how to ensure protection of legislators and the employees. They agreed to further take precautionary measures.

Likewise, the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat also agreed to further enhance cooperation “Masks, social distance, etc. are safe for everyone to follow the SOPs and budget proposals will be finalised soon,” said Senate chairman.

The members of Parliament and employees should strictly adhere to social distance, mask and hand washing. Senate chairman, NA Speaker said let the people support the government to control the virus situation, noting the pandemic had created economic, social and political problems and this situation had to be overcome collectively.