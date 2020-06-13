Court seeks reply from police over not filing case against Cynthia

ISLAMABAD: An Additional District and Sessions Court here on Friday sought a brief report from police by June 17 for transferring the case of registration of an FIR against Cynthia D Ritchie, a US citizen, who allegedly used derogatory and insulting language against the former premier Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and other PPP leadership.

The court of AD&SJ Zeba Choudhary heard the petition filed by a citizen Waqas Abbasi in which Banigala police submitted its reply maintaining that case could not be registered against the US blogger citing that it was a cybercrime case and fell under the FIA jurisdiction.

It briefed the court that complainant Waqas Abbasi on June 1 submitted a complaint in Banigala police station stating that a case might be registered against Cynthia D Ritchie and after evaluation it was found that the case needed to be investigated by FIA’s cybercrime wing. The police stated that petitioner was directed to approach the FIA cybercrime wing in the matter.

The police pleaded the court that such petition might be rejected against police as such case was not in its jurisdiction.

The petitioner's counsel Zahid Asif maintained that according to complainants' application it was in the police jurisdiction to register case under sections 500 and 505 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) but malafidely case was not registered against the accused.

The court directed the police officials for submitting a report by June 17 that such case was not in police jurisdiction and was of FIA's cybercrime wing's jurisdiction. The court will resume the hearing on June 17.