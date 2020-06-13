close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
June 13, 2020

‘Indian actions in region threat to China, Pakistan’

National

 
June 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy Press Officer Wang Xianfeng has shocked Indian authorities in the South Block by accusing New Delhi of worsening regional tensions.

In a tweet on Friday, he said: “India's actions of unilaterally changing the status quo of Kashmir and continuing to exacerbate regional tensions have posed a challenge to the sovereignty of China and Pakistan and made the India-Pakistan relations and China-India relations more complex.”

