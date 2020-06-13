49 more Covid-19 patients die, death toll 890 in Punjab

LAHORE: The fatality of 49 more Covid-19 patients on Friday raised the death toll to 890 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus raced to 47,382 with the addition of highest number of 1,919 new infections in the province.

Former National Assembly Speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was amongst new Covid-19 infections confirmed in Punjab on Friday. The PML-N leader was tested positive for the novel coronavirus from a private laboratory last night. He has quarantined himself at his Lahore residence.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 more healthcare workers caught infection, which raised the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics to 860.

So far 314 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 182 from Rawalpindi, 86 from Faisalabad, 83 from Multan, 44 from Gujranwala, 31 from Sialkot, 22 from Bahawalpur, 20 from Gujrat, 18 from Rahim Yar Khan, 13 from Sargodha, nine each from Sahiwal and Sheikhupura, seven from Nankana Sahib, six from Kasur, five each from Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh, four from Hafizabad, three each from Jhang and Mianwali, two each from Jhelum, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Okara and Narowal and one each from Bhakkar, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran.

So far 23,756 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 3,651 from Rawalpindi, 3,317 from Faisalabad, 3,283 from Multan, 1,953 from Gujranwala, 1,341 from Sialkot, 1,167 from Gujrat, 958 from Dera Ghazi Khan, 708 from Bahawalpur, 691 from Sheikhupura, 640 from Sargodha, 617 from Muzaffargarh, 580 from Rahim Yar Khan, 480 from Hafizabad, 421 from Kasur, 325 from Jhelum, 276 from Vehari, 256 from Sahiwal, 248 from Bahawalnagar, 237 from Nankana Sahib, 234 from Layyah, 231 from Toba Tek Singh, 223 from Mandi Bahauddin, 215 from Lodhran, 174 from Attock, 168 from Khushab, 167 from Jhang, 154 from Chiniot, 151 from Bhakkar, 148 from Narowal, 131 from Okara, 129 from Khanewal, 118 from Mianwali, 95 from Pakpattan, 83 from Rajanpur and 56 from Chakwal.