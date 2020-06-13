New Zealand removes statue of controversial colonist

HAMILTON, New Zealand: The New Zealand city of Hamilton on Friday tore down a statue of the colonial military commander after whom it was named, joining a growing list of places worldwide that are reckoning with their past.

A crane hoisted the bronze sculpture of Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton from the town square after requests from local Maori and threats from anti-racism protesters to topple it. A small group of cheering spectators looked on. Hamilton City Council acknowledged the statue’s extraction was part of a push to remove memorials “which are seen to represent cultural disharmony and oppression” sparked by global anti-racism protests.

“I know many people — in fact, a growing number of people — find the statue personally and culturally offensive,” mayor Paula Southgate said.

“We can’t ignore what is happening all over the world and nor should we. At a time when we are trying to build tolerance and understanding... I don’t think the statue helps us to bridge those gaps.

Hamilton was a naval commander who fought indigenous Maori defending their land against British colonial expansion in the 19th century. He died at the Battle of Pukehinahina, or Gate Pa, in 1864, when — in an early example of trench warfare — a group of Maori in a fortified encampment successfully fended off British troops and artillery, despite being outnumbered.