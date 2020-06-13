Ukraine’s first lady tests positive for coronavirus

KIEV: Ukraine´s first lady Olena Zelenska said on Friday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid a rise in infections. Zelenska, 42, added that her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and their two children tested negative. “Today I’ve received a positive COVID-19 test result,” she said on Facebook. On Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said there had been an “alarming” rise in coronavirus cases as the country eases lockdown restrictions.