Sat Jun 13, 2020
AFP
June 13, 2020

Ukraine’s first lady tests positive for coronavirus

World

AFP
June 13, 2020

KIEV: Ukraine´s first lady Olena Zelenska said on Friday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid a rise in infections. Zelenska, 42, added that her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, and their two children tested negative. “Today I’ve received a positive COVID-19 test result,” she said on Facebook. On Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said there had been an “alarming” rise in coronavirus cases as the country eases lockdown restrictions.

