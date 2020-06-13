Disputed colonial statue splattered in Lisbon

LISBON: The statue of a 17th century Portuguese priest who converted Amerindians in Brazil was splattered with red paint, the Lisbon mayor´s office said Friday, as vandals target European colonial symbols. Missionary Antonio Vieira is depicted with three children in the former Portuguese colony, in a statue marked by controversy when it was inaugurated in 2017. Vieira, considered a major Portuguese author of his time, is credited with defending indigenous people in Brazil but criticized for failing to condemn African slavery. In addition to throwing paint on the statue, someone wrote “Decolonise!” on its base, city officials said.