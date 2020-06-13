Twitter deletes Chinese ‘state-linked’ disinformation network

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Twitter said Friday it had deleted more than 170,000 accounts linked to a Chinese government disinformation campaign that targeted Hong Kong´s pro-democracy movement and sought to discredit the United States.
The revelation came as fellow American tech company, video messaging app Zoom, said it acceded to Beijing´s demands that it close accounts of United States and Hong Kong activists who gathered on the popular chat app to mark the deadly Tiananmen crackdown.
Twitter — along with YouTube, Google and Facebook — is banned in China, which uses a “Great Firewall” to restrict access to news and information. But Chinese diplomats and state media have flocked to such platforms in recent years to push Beijing´s narrative.
Researchers and some Western governments have voiced fears that China deploys networks of state-controlled or state-linked accounts that masquerade as genuine users to spread government messaging or disinformation. Twitter said it had dismantled “state-linked” networks run by a “highly engaged core” of 23,750 accounts and boosted by a further 150,000 “amplifier” accounts.