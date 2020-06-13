Anti-racism protest coverage sparks reckoning across US newsrooms

NEW YORK: Anti-racism protests triggered worldwide after the police killing of George Floyd have many American newsrooms grappling with their own complicity in contributing to racial inequity. The past week has seen a widespread backlash and a slew of resignations, both over Black Lives Matter protest coverage and mushrooming accusations that reporters of color face chronic mistreatment at a number of top US media organizations. The New York Times opinion page editor resigned in flames after publishing a hardline column by a US senator who urged military force against protestors, as the Philadelphia Inquirer´s news head also stepped down following blowback for the headline “Buildings Matter, Too,” in reference to the damage caused by violence at the demonstrations. And the editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit, a culinary magazine owned by media powerhouse Conde Nast, left in disgrace over accusations that he belittled and underpaid employees of color as a photo of him wearing brownface circulated online.