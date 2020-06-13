Malaysia PM paves way for year-end snap poll: report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is preparing for snap election by the end of the year, Singapore’s Straits Times newspaper said, as he seeks a firm mandate amid uncertainty over how much support he has in parliament.

The opposition sought a confidence vote in parliament on Muhyiddin’s leadership in May, accusing him of stealing power by shifting alliances instead of earning it at the ballot box. The vote was scuttled after Muhyiddin’s administration limited parliament’s first meeting of the year to half a day, citing the need to focus on the battle against the coronavirus. Muhyiddin had told leaders of his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia outfit of his election plans in several meetings this month, party sources were quoted as saying in the report.