Virus-hit London Fashion Week opens without catwalks

LONDON: London Fashion Week opened on Friday but without catwalk shows due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is leading to a rethink of the seasonal event and reinventing the whole industry.

In addition to the 100 percent digital format, this Fashion Week -- usually dedicated to men´s collections -- will mix genres, an innovation that will continue post-pandemic.

For the first time since it was conceived in 1983, there will be no models parading new collections before crowds at the biannual event. Instead, some designers, such as the duo JORDANLUCA, will present their spring/summer 2021 collections or smaller "capsule" collections by video.

Others such as Hussein Chalayan, will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of their collection. All content posted online, which will include interviews with designers, showroom visits and discussions on the environment and racism, will be available free of charge.