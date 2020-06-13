Amnesty asks EU to probe alleged migrant abuse in Croatia

ZAGREB: Amnesty International has accused the EU of turning a blind eye to Croatian police violence targeting migrants and called on the bloc to probe alleged abuses.

Thousands of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and Africa go through the Balkans every year in a bid to enter European Union member state Croatia and then move to western Europe.

While most manage to continue their journey, several thousands were thwarted last year by Croatian border police and are now stranded in migrant centres in neighbouring Bosnia. Amnesty International late Thursday cited an incident which allegedly took place in late May near the Bosnian border.

A group of 16 Pakistani and Afghan asylum-seekers were "bound, brutally beaten and tortured" by Croatian police after having illegally entered the country, the rights monitor said in a statement.