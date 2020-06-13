close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
NR
News Report
June 13, 2020

UN regrets Trump move against ICC, says court must be protected

World

NR
News Report
June 13, 2020

GENEVA: The U.N. human rights office on Friday regretted the impact that U.S. sanctions authorised by President Donald Trump may have on trials and investigations under way at the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying its independence must be protected.

“The independence of the ICC and its ability to operate without interference must be guaranteed so that it can decide matters without any improper influence, inducement, pressures, threats or interference, direct or indirect, from any quarter or for any reasons,” U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a UN briefing in Geneva. “Victims of gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law.”

